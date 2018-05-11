Correctional officers at Lee Correctional Institution make up to $1,600 less than the national average. Their low pay is tied to high turnover and a high number of vacancies at the institution and throughout South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tracy Glantz
Correctional officers at Lee Correctional Institution make up to $1,600 less than the national average. Their low pay is tied to high turnover and a high number of vacancies at the institution and throughout South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tracy Glantz

SC correctional officer charged in 'excessive use of force incident'

By Dwayne Mclemore

May 11, 2018 03:13 PM

A correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institution was arrested Friday and charged with excessive use of force.

Antonio Lavar Burns was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by the S.C. Department of Corrections in what the agency described as an "excessive use of force incident." 

According to a warrant, Burns on April 28 stomped on an inmate's abdomen while the victim was handcuffed and lying on the floor.

Last month, seven inmates were killed in this maximum-security prison just outside rural Bishopville.

