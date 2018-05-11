SC correctional officer charged in 'excessive use of force incident'

A correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institution was arrested Friday and charged with excessive use of force.
Antonio Lavar Burns was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by the S.C. Department of Corrections in what the agency described as an "excessive use of force incident."
According to a warrant, Burns on April 28 stomped on an inmate's abdomen while the victim was handcuffed and lying on the floor.
Last month, seven inmates were killed in this maximum-security prison just outside rural Bishopville.
Comments