Missing SC mom, 6 children found in Alabama

Police in South Carolina say a mother and her six children, who went missing this week after she was ordered to turn the kids over to the Department of Social Services, were found safely Friday in Alabama.
Jennafer Machelle Price, 33, of Longcreek Highway in Westminster, and her six kids were found in Autauga County near Montgomery, Ala., according to a news release from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
"The six children are okay and are in the custody of the Department of Social Services in that state," according to the Sheriff's Office. "Department of Social Service employees from the state of South Carolina are headed to Alabama to take custody of the children."
Price and her children went missing earlier this week after she was ordered to turn the kids over to the DSS. She was taken into custody Friday by police in Alabama, according to the statement.
Price in South Carolina is facing six charges of custodial interference and will be extradited back to Oconee County, police said.
The children range in age from 1 to 11 years old.
Westminster is about 50 miles southwest of Greenville.
Comments