Deputies thought they were busting drug activity. They actually found a chop shop

Lexington Deputies arrested six with firearms and drugs last week during a bust of a chop shop being run in a Gaston home, according to Sheriff's Department statement.
After receiving a tip about possible drug activity in the home on the 300 block of Blackville Road, deputies got a search warrant and found an assortment of illegal items, according to the statement.
During the joint search with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, officers found seven guns, Xanax, Valium and meth in the home, according to the statement. Deputies also found a stolen motorcycle and other stolen motorcycle and ATV parts.
Occupants made serial numbers of the vehicles unreadable, and along with other parts found at the scene, deputies said that was indicative of a chop shop.
Wayne Boron, 23, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and unlawfully operating a chop shop.
Andrew Chamberlain, 30, was charged with possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime, unlawfully operating a chop shot and drug possession with trafficking charges.
Robert Flowers, 32, was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawfully operating a chop shop, possession with intent to distribute drugs and drug trafficking charges.
Katie Leavitt, 23, was arrested after deputies learned she was wanted by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Sarah Steele, 31, was charged with possession controlled substances and meth.
Alexis Wilson, 22, was charged with possessing meth.
