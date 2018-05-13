1 killed, 1 critically injured in Columbia shootings Saturday night

One person was killed and another critically injured in a pair of Saturday night shootings in Richland County.
The fatal shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 2000 block of Smith Street, which is just off Shop Road near Interstate 77, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies found one victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Deputy Katelyn Jasak said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
Shortly before that, police responded to the 7300 block of Bailey Street in Columbia, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. A man in his early 30s was found outside of what appeared to be an apartment building.
The victim was in critical condition, the department said Saturday night.
There was no word on a motive for either shooting.
