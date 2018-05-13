Pregnant woman found dead in SC lake. Her death was not natural, coroner says

Police are investigating the death of a young expecting mother, whose body was found in a South Carolina lake ahead of the Mother's Day weekend.
Spartanburg police responded to Duncan Park around 9 a.m. Friday after two people walking along a trail in the park found a body in the water, according to FOX Carolina.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the woman as 23-year-old Brechue Fararri Wiles, of Spartanburg, WYFF reports. Wiles was pregnant at the time of her death, the coroner said; however, it was not clear how far along the pregnancy was.
Clevenger said he was asked by police not to release the cause of death, but said Wiles' death was not natural.
Wiles told a family member Thursday night that she was going to the lake to meet up with her baby's father, according to Bobby Littlejohn, Wiles' cousin, who spoke with the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
“She had found out she got pregnant, and she wanted to let the person know she wanted to keep the baby,” he said, according to the paper.
No charges have been filed as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information on Wiles' death is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
