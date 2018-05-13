Inmate, 18, dies after being found unresponsive at Columbia prison

Investigators are trying to determine what killed an 18-year-old inmate found unresponsive in his cell at a Columbia prison.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Sunday said Jamarcus Hykeem Dawkins, 18, of Columbia, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution on Broad River Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Dawkins was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he died just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, Watts said. There was no word on Sunday on a cause of death.
Dawkins' death comes just over a year after four inmates at Kirkland Correctional were lured into a cell and strangled by two inmates, and less than a month after seven inmates were killed and more than 20 others injured during a riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Kirkland, one of six maximum-security facilities in South Carolina, is located on Broad River Road in Columbia and currently houses about 230 inmates, according to Department of Corrections numbers.
