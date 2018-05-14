SC sex offender punched his wife, then fired a shotgun as she fled home, deputies say

A South Carolina man with a lengthy criminal history — including a child-sex conviction — is now accused of punching his wife and firing a shotgun at her after she ran out of their home.
Dennis Robinson, 55, is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to a Monday news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responding to a Cassatt home around 8 p.m. Saturday saw a woman walking down the road and bleeding from the face and neck area, according to the release. She said Robinson threatened to cut her and shoot her. Robinson punched her in the face before she ran out of the house, and fired a shotgun out of the home after she ran out, she told deputies.
Robinson was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. Two firearms, a spent shotgun shell casing and a knife that Robinson had on him were recovered.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, the sheriff's office said. Robinson is in the Kershaw County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.
The sheriff's office has contacted federal authorities about bringing additional charges against Robinson, who is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
Robinson has a criminal record that goes back to 1982 and includes arrests for simple assault and battery, grand larceny, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the sheriff's office. He is listed on the S.C. Sex Offender Registry for a 2004 conviction for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature carries up to 20 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
