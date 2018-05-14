How male enhancement drugs could get SC prison officer 10 years behind bars

A South Carolina corrections officer is accused of smuggling contraband — including male enhancement drugs — into a maximum-security prison and giving it to inmates, according to warrants.
Georgia Ford is charged with misconduct in office and furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, according to warrants released Monday by the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Between Feb. 2 and April 27, Ford smuggled items into Broad River Correctional Institution in Richland County in an attempt to give them to inmates, according to the warrants. The smuggled contraband included food, "black hair loss concealer," a USB flameless lighter watch and a male enhancement supplement called Progentra, the warrants state.
Furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law. Misconduct in office carries up to a year.
Broad River Correctional is one of six maximum-security prisons in the state and is located on Broad River Road.
Comments