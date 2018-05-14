Drug charges re-instated against sister of SC white supremacist, killer Dylann Roof

SHARE COPY LINK Morgan Roof, younger sister of Dylann Roof, was recently arrested for simple drug and weapon possession inside school grounds. Prior to the arrest, she made a racially-driven social media post that alarmed the student body at A.C. Flora High. Lynnette Cantos

