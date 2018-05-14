Death of 18-year-old SC inmate appears to be suicide, coroner says

The death of an 18-year-old inmate at a Columbia prison appears, at this point, to be a suicide, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday.
An autopsy has been completed on 18-year-old Jamarcus Hykeem Dawkins, but Watts has not yet made an official determination on the manner of death. He could not go into detail, citing the ongoing investigation with the State Law Enforcement Division.
"Just from what I've seen from the investigation, it certainly seems to be an act that he and only he could have carried out under the circumstances," Watts told The State on Monday.
Dawkins was found unresponsive in his cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution on Broad River Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he died just before 11:30 p.m.
Dawkins' death came at a time of heightened scrutiny of the state's prison system after several high-profile violent incidents, including last month's riot at Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead and the killings of four inmates at Kirkland Correctional last April.
