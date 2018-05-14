Grandpa was mad about custody deal. He confronted boy's dad at school - with a gun, cops say

Days before Mother's Day, a family dispute over custody of children turned ugly.
That's because a 74-year-old dentist attempted to stop his former son-in-law from picking up his grandson at a South Carolina middle school, bringing a loaded gun to the confrontation, police said.
Edward Hill, Jr. went to St. George Middle School just after 2:30 p.m. May 11, where he hit a parked car and ran from his own vehicle, while holding the gun in his hand, the St. George police said, according to journalscene.com.
Hill was enraged as saw his grandson being picked up from the school by his former son-in-law, postandcourier.com reported.
Police said the former son-in-law had his three children with him before driving away from the charging Hill, according to live5news.com.
Hill put the gun back in his car before talking to school officials about the custody battle, the police said in the journalscene.com report.
According to the police report, the former son-in-law said he and Hill's daughter share custody of the children, but he has primary custody and final decision-making authority and he was concerned about their overall safety, spoiling Mother's Day plans, live5news.com reported.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to postandcourier.com. Hill was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, second-degree assault and battery and disturbing schools, according to the police.
Hill appeared in court Monday, where his bond was set at $50,000, according to live5news.com. Hill's concealed weapons permit will be revoked and he was ordered to stay away from the middle school, elementary school and his former son-in-law, the station reported.
