13-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting at men and house, sheriff says

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for recently shooting a gun at two men and toward a house, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
The 13-year-old, who is not being identified because he’s under the age of 17, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling, the sheriff's department said.
“Based on the information deputies gathered at the scene Friday, the young man fired a .22 rifle in the direction of his neighbor, who was outside his home on Bush Berry Road in Pelion,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Witnesses told deputies a man who pulled into the neighbor’s driveway was also shot at.”
The sheriff's department said the teen ran away and locked himself in a nearby home when deputies arrived on scene. After several minutes of negotiation, the teen came out and began talking with deputies.
“In light of the information the teen shared with us, he was placed under arrest and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” Koon said. “He will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.”
