Lexington deputy crashes patrol car during pursuit

A Lexington County deputy crashed Monday night while chasing a car with an equipment violation, according to a sheriff's department Tweet.
The deputy tried to stop the car on the 600 block of Edmund Highway just before midnight, but the vehicle didn't stop when he turned on his blue lights, according to the Tweet.
The deputy chased the car to the intersection of Old Orangeburg and Pleasant View Roads before crashing and losing it. The car is described as a brown early 2000s Chevrolet Impala with a black rear bumper.
The deputy was not seriously injured, according to the Tweet, but he was taking to the hospital as a precaution.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.
