This SC man faces 8 sex crime charges in 3 counties

A South Carolina man is facing eight felony sex charges in three counties for a series of incidents dating back to 2011, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
David Lee James III, 42, of Denmark, was charged this month with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Aiken County, according to SLED.
One warrant says James engaged in sexual battery with a victim between July 2014 and July 2015. A second warrant accuses him of sexually assaulting a victim who was "mentally incapacitated or physically helpless." It was not clear if the charges involved one or two victims.
The two Aiken County charges are the latest criminal allegations James has faced this year.
He was charged in April with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Bamberg County for coercing a victim to perform a sex act on him between July 2012 and July 2013, according to a warrant.
In January, James was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree criminal conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first-degree assault and battery, according to SLED.
James is accused in those cases of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl between July 2011 and July 2012 while he was "in a position of familial, custodial or official authority" and fondling a 16-year-old girl's breasts and legs, according to warrants.
He faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault and battery charge; up to 20 years for each of the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges; up to 15 years for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge; and up to 10 years for each of the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.
James remains jailed at the Aiken County Detention Center.
