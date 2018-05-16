He smashed his way into Camden liquor store, and this is what he stole, police say

After responding to a robbery Saturday, Camden police found the only things the burglar took were $70 in change and a few bottles of vodka.
Police were called to Traders Party & Wine Shop on Broad Street in Camden Saturday at about 5 a.m. after an employee found shattered glass in the store, according to an incident report.
After reviewing video footage, police found a man walking on the sidewalk outside of the store used a brick to break in, according to the incident report. The man, wearing blue or black shorts and a dark, short-sleeved shirt, went through the registers.
Police say he took about $70 in coins from the registers. Then, he stole two bottles of Svedka vodka, valued at $10 in the police report, before leaving.
Comments