She called an Uber to pick her up from Five Points. He was later charged in kidnapping

A man was charged with kidnapping after he told a woman he was an Uber driver and drove her around the city until police pulled him over, according to a Columbia police statement.
Andre Montel Bouknight, 44, was charged with kidnapping this week after police investigated the April 20 incident in which the 20-year-old woman claimed she couldn't escape his vehicle.
Police said the woman, who was being picked up from Five Points, asked Bouknight if he was an Uber driver, and he told her he would take her home, according to the statement. Bouknight drove her around the city, ignoring her requests to go to a specific location, police said.
The woman used her phone to contact her friends, who later called police, according to the statement. Police stopped Bouknight's car on the 900 block of Assembly Street. The woman was not hurt.
At the time, police charged him with possession of cocaine, open container and driving under suspension, according to the statement. Police later charged him with kidnapping.
He was released from Alvin S. Glenn Dentention Center on a $25,000 bond.
