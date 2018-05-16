Her mom dropped her off at school. Then the SC teen was dropped off at jail, police say

A South Carolina teenager never made it to class Wednesday, because she was arrested following an incident that began when she was dropped off at the high school.
It escalated into a fight between the student and a school resource officer, and the student was taken to a juvenile detention center.
The student, whose name was not released because of her age, was being dropped off by her mother at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, foxcarolina.com reported.
At the drop-off, the student was arguing with her mother, according to Greenville County School District spokeswoman Beth Brotherton. The parent asked for help from the SRO and Hillcrest's principal, greenvilleonline.com reported.
Their intervention did not calm the situation.
Brotherton said the student " was belligerent and refused to calm down," according to wspa.com.
The school district said that the student was warned about the consequences of her behavior several times before she was arrested, foxcarolina.com reported.
"She resisted the SRO and became combative," Brotherton said, according to greenvilleonline.com. "The SRO had to use force to restrain the student. Backup officers responded."
The student was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer while resisting arrest, according to the Simpsonville Police Department, and she was taken to the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center, wspa.com reported.
No other students or staff members were involved in the incident, according to the school district. Classes were held as scheduled.
