She was walking in SC park. He attacked her and tried to slit her throat, cops say

A woman who was attacked while walking in a South Carolina park was able to fend off her assailant, who choked her and tried to cut her throat, according to police.
The harrowing incident unfolded Tuesday night at Stewart Park in Spartanburg, where the victim had gone to clear her head after a fight with her boyfriend, according to WYFF.
As the woman walked to a port-a-potty, a man she didn't know charged at her, pushed her to the ground and started choking her, WSPA reports. He took out a knife and tried to cut her throat, but couldn't because the woman kicked and punched him.
The woman was able to break free, get up and run, but the man grabbed her foot and dragged her to the ground, where he choked her again, according to WSPA.
The woman fended off the attacker by again punching and kicking him, and that he chased her for a short time, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported. Members of the woman's family said they confronted a man who fit the description of her attacker, according to the newspaper.
Police wrote in the report that the woman's clothes were dirty and ripped up, indicating she had been involved in a struggle, WYFF reported.
Media outlets report that Spartanburg police later found and arrested Stacy Dannell Woodruff, 40.
Woodruff is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Spartanburg County Detention Center records. He remains jailed on $16,000 bond, online jail records show.
The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
