SC State students, faculty told to shelter in place as cops search for suspect

S.C. State University students and faculty were told in a text alert to shelter in place while authorities searched for a shooting suspect Thursday morning.
The message advised students to shelter in place because U.S. Marshals are in pursuit of a shooting suspect around Coleman and Jamison streets, according to WIS.
The text alert was sent out early Thursday and urged students and faculty to use caution, WLTX reported.
Attempts to reach a spokesperson for S.C. State on Thursday morning were unsuccessful, and no information about the incident has been posted to the school's social media accounts.
It was not immediately clear if the shelter-in-place order was related to a man wanted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, which posted Thursday morning that investigators are looking for him in connection with "a confrontation" that happened early Thursday.
The sheriff's office later said 17-year-old Najquan Hampton was located and arrested.
Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 said authorities closed an area near Howard Middle School while the search was on Thursday morning, according to the Times and Democrat. The middle school students were held at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School but are preparing for transport to their school since Hampton has been captured.
