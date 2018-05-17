Richland County woman charged with murder in estranged husband's killing

A Richland County woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her estranged husband over the weekend.
Rhonda James, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Thursday morning.
Sheriff's officials say James fatally shot her estranged husband, Joseph Lanard James, in the upper body on Saturday.
The fatal shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 2000 block of Smith Street, which is just off Shop Road near Interstate 77. The Richland County Coroner's Office said James died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Rhonda James was previously arrested on a charge of criminal domestic violence on Christmas Day in 2016, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. She was convicted on a charge of third-degree assault and battery, records show.
She faces up to life in prison, if convicted on the murder charge.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available Thursday morning.
