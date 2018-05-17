Missing Camden toddler spotted in Iowa nearly a month after disappearance

A missing two-year-old Camden girl and her parents were spotted in Iowa this week, nearly a month after the family disappeared, according to a statement from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Dakota Ray was taken by her parents April 15, who are reported to be methamphetamine users, according to the statement.
Her father, William Ray, is wanted by the Camden Police Department for grand larceny, according to a Midlands Crimestoppers statement.
Police are worried about the child's well being, and are asking for help locating her. Surveillance footage showed Willian Ray, Jessica Ray and Dakota at a hospital in Iowa May 14, according to the NCMEC statement.
They are thought to be driving a 1996 tan Ford Aerostar, which they may be sleeping in, according to the NCMEC statement. Police believe they may be in Minnesota.
