He told a man to stop asking for money at a store. One punch later, his truck was gone, cops say

A customer at a Richland County convenience store told the man asking for money to stop being a bother.
That strategy backfired when the man knocked out the customer and stole his truck, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred April 1 at the Corner Pantry/Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Rd., the sheriff's department reported. That is near the intersection with Lower Richland Boulevard.
The altercation began when the customer was approached by a man asking for money, according to the sheriff's department.
The customer told the man that he did not have any money, and "to stop bothering everyone in the store," the sheriff's department reported.
Thhe sheriff's department said it made the man asking for money "mad."
He punched the customer in the face, knocking him out, according to the sheriff's department.
While the customer was unconscious, the suspect stole his vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, the sheriff's department reported, saying it was a burgundy colored Chevy with a license plate reading "MEB722."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
