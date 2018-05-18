Missing SC toddler found safe in Iowa. Police praise social media, public's help

The missing Camden toddler spotted in Iowa after being missing for a month has been found safe, according to a statement from Camden Police.
Dakota Ray, 2, was taken into protective custody in Iowa after her parents were arrested on unrelated charges.
The Camden Police Department thanked citizens who shared the story on social media and called in with tips.
"You have been our eyes and ears and Dakota would not have been located without you," a police statement read.
Dakota was taken by her parents April 15, according to a statement from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
William Ray was wanted on charges of grand larceny. It's unclear what charges his wife, Jessica Ray, was charged with.
