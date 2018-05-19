Chapin teen broke into homes to watch people sleep, deputies say

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after deputies said he broke into Lexington County homes to watch residents sleep, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.
Caleb Matthew Dawkins, of Chapin, was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary and four counts of voyeurism.
Dawkins broke into houses on Crystal Lake Drive and Amalfi Drive in Chapin -- close to his home -- during April and May, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.
While in the homes, he would watch residents who were sleeping or didn't know he was there, according to the statement.
He was arrested after a family member turned him in. He was later released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bail, according to a statement. He was fitted with GPS monitoring and given house arrest.
Comments