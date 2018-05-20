Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27; Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27; and Curtis Ray Green, 20.
Three inmates escape Midlands jail. Two face murder charges

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

May 20, 2018 09:19 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Three inmates, two of whom are facing murder charges, escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Saturday night.

Orangeburg County sheriff's investigators were notified of a possible escape attempt at the county jail around 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post early Sunday.

Details about the escape attempt, including how many inmates were involved, were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27; Curtis Ray Green, 20; and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, are being sought after the attempt. Johnson and Green are each charged with murder. Boltin is facing a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

All three should be considered armed and dangerous.

