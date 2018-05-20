Three inmates escape Midlands jail. Two face murder charges

Three inmates, two of whom are facing murder charges, escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Saturday night.
Orangeburg County sheriff's investigators were notified of a possible escape attempt at the county jail around 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post early Sunday.
Details about the escape attempt, including how many inmates were involved, were not immediately available.
The sheriff's office said Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27; Curtis Ray Green, 20; and Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, are being sought after the attempt. Johnson and Green are each charged with murder. Boltin is facing a carjacking and grand larceny charge.
All three should be considered armed and dangerous.
