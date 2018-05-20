He was about to jump to his death from a bridge. This SC cop saved his life

A local police officer's quick actions saved the life of a man who admitted he was about to jump off the Little River swing bridge in an attempt to end his life.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook about the incident Thursday, commending the officer's actions.
On April 30, Officer Brandon Beaudoin of North Myrtle Beach police was dispatched to the bridge for a report of a possible suicidal man looking over the side of it.
As Beaudoin arrived on scene, he saw the man standing at the top of the bridge, leaning over the railing.
"He immediately stopped his vehicle, jumped the median, and approached the male from behind," the post states.
Beaudoin quickly grabbed the man and attempted to pull him back over, but he "stiffened up" and tucked his feet under some piping.
With the help of a bystander, Beaudoin managed to free his feet before pulling him back over.
"Once safely on the side of the bridge the male admitted to Officer Beaudoin, he intended to kill himself and Officer Beaudoin located a letter on his person that confirmed his intentions," the post says. "Great Job Officer Beaudoin!!!"
The man accepted help and was then transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments