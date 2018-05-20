He rolled through a stop sign, then sped away from a deputy. Now 2 are dead, SC cops say

A South Carolina man committed a traffic violation, and moments later, he and his passenger were dead, the coroner's office says.

Damian Austin Bailey, 21, and his passenger, 28-year-old Lyndsie Terressa Wright, were killed in the car crash Sunday morning, Josh Shore of the Anderson County Coroner's Office said, according to greenvilleonline.com.

An Anderson County sheriff's deputy witnessed Bailey drive a 1997 Toyota Camry through a 4-way-stop intersection without stopping minutes before 8 a.m., foxcarolina.com reported.

The deputy tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation, but Bailey sped off, the sheriff's office said, according to wyff4.com.

As Bailey drove away in an attempt to escape the deputy, he lost control of the Camry, ran off the left side of the road and he struck a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

Even though the Greenville residents were both wearing seat belts, Collins said both were killed in the crash on McNeely Road in Powdersville, not far from SC-153.

Shore said Bailey and Wright died at the scene, greenvilleonline.com reported.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating the deadly crash.