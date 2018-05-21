She pointed gun at drivers on I-77 and said drug dealers followed her, cops say

A woman charged by York County deputies with pointing a gun at two other drivers on Interstate 77 said she was being followed by drug dealers who had laced her marijuana with bath salts, according to police.

Amber Virginia Moore, 32, of Columbia, remains in the York County jail under a $5,000 bond on two counts of pointing a handgun at the two drivers, according to police reports and jail records.

Two motorists called 911 late Monday afternoon saying a woman in a black Subaru SUV had pointed a gun at them in separate incidents in traffic on the highway's northbound lanes near Exit 73 in southern York County, police said.

Deputies followed a the SUV and made a traffic stop on I-77 near Rock Hill, police said. Moore, the driver of the Subaru, told deputies she pointed the gun at "a man she thought was after her."

Moore told deputies that "drug dealers and other people had been following her."

Moore also told police people "had put bath salts in her marijuana."

Police found a .38-caliber handgun in the glove compartment, along with four loaded magazines of ammunition, according to the incident report.

Deputies then interviewed the man and woman who said Moore pointed the gun at them. A truck driver said the Subaru driver, later identified as Moore, pointed the gun at him twice.

A second driver said the same Subaru slowed on the highway to 5 mph and the driver pointed a gun at her as she passed the Subaru.

