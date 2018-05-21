Meth, money, Mercedes seized in Midlands drug bust. Federal charges may be next

Two Georgia residents were arrested on trafficking charges and could face federal charges in a drug operation that deputies say was being run at a Kershaw County home.
Anthony Scott Chosewood, 33, of Lithia Springs, Ga., and Jasmine Lenamay Dickover, 32, of Villa Rica, Ga., are each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday. Chosewood also faces a charge of possession of marijuana, second offense.
Investigators have received information for more than a year about drug trafficking at a home around Pine Grove Road in Lugoff, Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said. Narcotics investigators conducted periodic surveillance on the home and, on Thursday, saw Chosewood driving a Mercedes Benz in which Dickover was a passenger as they left the home.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the car and smelled marijuana as they approached, the release states. A search of the car revealed just under one kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk, just under an ounce of marijuana and more than $7,100 cash.
Kershaw County investigators are working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to take the case to federal court, Rushing said.
Both suspects have lengthy criminal records in Georgia that include multiple narcotics violations and meth charges, the sheriff's office said.
