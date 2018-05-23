Church vandalism targets sheriff. 'I am so upset someone did this to a house of God.'

A South Carolina church was recently vandalized, and it's personal for one sheriff.
In addition to the windows that were smashed at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church Sunday morning, graffiti spray painted on a door made a vulgar and insulting comment about Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, wspa.com reported.
Wright took to social media as he asked for help bringing the vandal, or vandals, to justice.
"Someone vandalized the Travlers Rest Baptist Church. I need to know who did this," Wright wrote on Facebook. They wrote something bad about me, however, I am so upset that someone did this to a house of God."
Police reported that eight windows were smashed, and a message was spray painted on a door saying "Jesus knows: Sheriff is an inbred (expletive) stupid hick," according to foxcarolina.com.
Like the sheriff, the church's reverend is asking for help identifying the guilty party. He did not know why the sheriff was targeted for criticism in the attack on the church.
“It was insidious, the message that they placed there," Rev. Leon Wright said, according to wyff4.com. "Why put the sheriff’s name? He’s not affiliated with this church in no way shape or form."
In his Facebook post, Sheriff Wright offered an unknown incentive for assisting the investigation.
"Help me find who did this and I will make it worth your while," Sheriff Wright wrote on the post that has nearly 1,000 reactions, has been shared more than 1,200 times and has hundreds of comments. "Pray for the church."
Calls to the sheriff were unanswered.
In 2016, Sheriff Wright was in the middle of a controversy when he said “I feel like that (NAACP) is a racist group, as well as the KKK. I don’t care about them either,” according to goupstate.com. “I don’t want to be a part of no group that’s got something to do just because of your color. I don’t think they’re right.”
The Travelers Rest Baptist Church's congregation is primarily black.
Comments