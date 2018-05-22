2 killed, 4 children injured. Now, SC woman faces multiple felony DUI charges

A South Carolina woman is facing felony DUI charges after a weekend crash that killed two people and injured six others, including four children who were not wearing seat belts.
Khelsy Chanta Rice, 38, of Clinton, was charged Monday with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of child endangerment, according to Laurens County online court records.
Rice also faces a charge of open container, according to media reports. A booking photo of Rice was not available Tuesday morning.
Troopers say Rice was driving the Ford Taurus that crossed the center line on U.S. 76 and hit a Ford Mustang head-on late Saturday, killing 63-year-old Lois King and 65-year-old Marge Seymore, both of Clinton. King and Seymore were airlifted to area hospitals, where they later died.
A third person in the Mustang was airlifted to a hospital.
Rice, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Four children who were in the Taurus with her also were taken to Greenville Memorial with unknown injuries. None of the children were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
King was an attendance clerk at Joanna-Woodson Elementary School in Laurens County School District 56, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal.
Carol Harvell told FOX Carolina that her mother was the surviving passenger in the Mustang. The three women had just left an Elvis impersonator concert at the Newberry Opera House and were two miles away from their destination when the crash happened, she told the TV station.
Rice faces up to 25 years in prison on each of the felony DUI resulting in death charges and up to 15 years on each of the felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury charges.
