She tried to smuggle 3 kinds of drugs into SC prison, warrants say

A woman faces multiple charges after she tried to smuggle three different kinds of drugs into a South Carolina prison during visitation, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Brenda Pearson, whose age and address are redacted from arrest warrants, is charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, the department said Tuesday.
Pearson tried to provide 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 16.7 grams of marijuana and 34.9 grams of synthetic marijuana to an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County on Sunday, according to warrants.
She tried giving a package containing the drugs to inmate Melvin Thomason, according to the warrants. Thomas is serving sentences for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, grand larceny and armed robbery, according to the Department of Corrections website.
