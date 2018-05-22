SC woman answered door to find strange man touching himself

A Camden man called police after a woman pepper sprayed him as he appeared to inappropriately touch himself on her front porch, according to a Camden police report.
When police talked to the woman, she said her door bell rang, and when she opened it, she saw the man with his hands in his pants, according to the report.
The man -- who she'd seen around but didn't know -- tried to enter her house while inappropriately touching himself, the woman told police, but she pushed him back on the porch.
The woman began yelling at him and telling him to leave the property. When he tried to make his way back on to the porch, she pepper sprayed him, police said.
After getting the chemicals in his eyes, the man stood on the street and waited for police, according to the report. When police arrived, they gave him water to wash out his eyes.
The man was not arrested -- the woman didn't want to press charges -- and he was given a trespass notice from her property.
