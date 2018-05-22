Second of three escaped SC inmates captured, sheriff says

The second of three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center was arrested Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Tyshon Johnson, 27, was apprehended by a task force of the U.S. Marshals, according to Richard Walker of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

"These guys haven’t learned that it doesn’t matter how far you run, we’re right behind you," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release.

Johnson is the second of three escapees to be apprehended after an attempt was made Saturday night by multiple detention center inmates.

Along with Johnson, Curtis Green, 20, and Christopher Boltin, 27, escaped after overpowering a guard and using his own pepper spray against him.

Boltin was apprehended Sunday in Lexington County by the sheriff's department in that jurisdiction.

Only Green remains at large.

Johnson is one of three people charged with fatally shooting a 24-year-old man and injuring two others during a September 2017 armed robbery, The Times and Democrat reported last year.

On Tuesday, bond hearings were held for Boltin, who is charged with escape, Walker said.

Boltin’s father, Hoyte Boltin, and Tyree Hillard are being charged with helping the escapees in separate incidents, according to Walker.

Christopher Boltin’s bond was set at $250,000 during the hearing.

The 51-year-old Hoyte Boltin is facing one misdemeanor count of aiding an escapee.

Hillard, 22, a resident outside the detention center, is charged with assisting both Johnson and Green after they made it out of the jail. He is charged with two counts of felony aiding an escapee, according to Walker, who added that Hillard’s bond was set at $15,000 for the two counts.

Christopher Boltin was in the detention center on charges of carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Ravenell said investigators continue to search for Green, who, like Johnson, is facing murder charges.

Green was charged with murder in the March 2015 killing of a man who was leaving for work in the early morning when he was shot, The Times and Democrat reported. The victim's truck also was stolen.

The sheriff asked that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Green to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.