Teen had a stolen handgun at Midlands high school, deputies say

A 17-year-old student faces multiple charges after he was found with a stolen handgun at a Richland County high school.
Ty'rek Daqwan Kennedy was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying weapon on school grounds and possession of a stolen pistol, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
Kennedy was found in possession of a black Bersa Thunder .40-caliber handgun at Keenan High School, after the school resource officer received a tip that the student was carrying the pistol in his book bag, Deputy Cynthia Roldan said. The weapon had been reported stolen from Orangeburg County.
Kennedy is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
