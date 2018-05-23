This SC town has a history of contaminated water. The man testing it made up reports

A former Branchville drinking water operator pleaded guilty to making false statements to a government agency after he claimed he was testing water at homes in a town that has suffered with elevated lead levels in their water, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Caleb Elias Hartzog Jr., 59, of Orangeburg, forged forms saying he collected drinking water samples from several homes in Branchville in 2014, according to the statement.
Residents later said no one had come around for the samples for a long period of time, if ever, according to the statement.
Hartzog was supposed to be testing for lead or copper contamination in the water. According to a 2016 report from The State, Branchville readings showed higher levels of lead than the federal standards at least during a five-year span.
Testing done after Hartzog was removed from his position showed no contamination in the water supply, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement. Reguardless, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control fined the town for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria -- which often comes from wastewater -- in 2015 and 2016, the Times & Democrat reported.
Branchville first reported the level of bacteria -- which violates the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System standards -- in 2014, according to the Times & Democrat.
