He rear-ended a Columbia police car and drove away. But he left this behind, cops say

A Columbia man faces a smattering of charges after he rear-ended a police patrol car and drove away, not only disobeying the officer's commands to stop but leaving behind his car's front bumper, according to law enforcement records.
The incident happened Sunday on the 3500 block of Farrow Road, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report. The officer wrote that he was investigating a traffic collision there and parked his car in one of the lanes with the blue lights activated.
"I suddenly heard a loud noise which sounded like a traffic collision," the officer wrote in the report.
The officer saw a gold Honda that had crashed into the back of the patrol car, the report states. The driver put the Honda in reverse, but the vehicle's front bumper, which was stuck to the cruiser, detached as the Honda backed up.
The Honda sped away, and the driver ignored repeated commands to stop, police said.
The report identified the driver as 36-year-old Christopher Jenkins. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, failure to stop on police command, open container, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said.
