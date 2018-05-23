Department of Corrections employee helped mom smuggle pills, food into SC prison

A former S.C. Department of Corrections employee was arrested Monday after police say he smuggled drugs and other contraband into Wateree River Correctional Institution in Sumter County, according to an SCDC statement.
Brent Richard Turner was helping smuggle drugs to and from Brenda K. Jones's son in Wateree prison, according to arrest warrants from the pair.
Turner worked at a program assistant with the Dairy Production Agriculture branch of the Department of Corrections, which is in charge of land owned by the SCDC. Most of the land is divided into three major farms, including one at Wateree.
Turner used his position to smuggle Percocet pills, Oxycodone pills, Tylenol food, tobacco, clothes, lighters and tape to an inmate at the prison, according to the warrants. Jones would bring him items to smuggle.
Sometimes, Turner would even take the inmate to his mother to get items to bring back with him.
Turner was charged with criminal conspiracy and 10 counts of attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband. Jones was charged with the same.
