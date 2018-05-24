Traffic deaths in Lexington County have skyrocketed. What are police doing?

Drivers can expect to see extra law enforcement on Lexington County roadways for the next couple of months as police try to put the brakes on a rising number of traffic deaths in the county.
So far in 2018, there have been 34 people killed on roadways in Lexington County compared to 17 at the same time last year. It's an ominous note heading into the Memorial Day weekend, which kicks off what law enforcement calls "The 100 Deadly Days of Summer" — the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day during which traffic deaths typically increase.
The S.C. Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on Thursday announced a joint effort to cut down on traffic deaths and the unsafe habits that most often cause them. Both agencies have ramped up the number of officers on the roads and say the added patrols will be in Lexington County through July 4.
"As we honor those who gave their lives to protect and serve our country this weekend, we’re asking all drivers to help us prevent senseless tragedies on Lexington County roads," Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. "Drive sober, wear your seat belt, slow down, obey traffic laws and use extra caution when you get behind the wheel this weekend. Deputies will be out with troopers all weekend watching for drivers who are violating the law and endangering the lives of other travelers."
The top three violations officers will focus on in their enforcement include DUI, seat belt use and speeding.
Of the 34 fatal collisions in Lexington County this year, 57 percent involved alcohol or drugs, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. While seat belt compliance statewide is at 90 percent, officials say many of those killed in Lexington County this year had access to seat belts but weren't wearing them.
