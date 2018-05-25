Suspect used hammer in Richland County gas station robbery, police say

A woman used a hammer this week in an attempted robbery at a local gas station robbery, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at the BP gas station located at 1005 Fontaine Road. The suspect entered the business with a hammer and asked for money from an employee, according to police. That worker refused and two began fighting.
The employee sustained minor injuries to the upper body, police said.
The suspect left the store and robbed another person, according to police, and took that victim's wallet.
The incident inside the gas station was captured on the surveillance camera.
Anyone with information can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Or text TIP SC plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
