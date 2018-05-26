Three charged with murder in Lexington County after robbery gone wrong

Four people were arrested Friday and one more is wanted after a robbery gone wrong in a Lexington County apartment complex.
Correy Brown, 21, Mathia Chambers, 17, and an unnamed juvenile, all from Columbia, were charged with armed robbery after a March 18 fatal shooting at the Peachtree Place apartments, according to a sheriff's department statement.
Breondre Johnson, 22, is wanted on charges or accessory to murder after the fact, according to the statement.
Three of the men were trying to rob a person at the apartment complex when a gun fight started, according to the statement. The juvenile was shot, but the victim was killed.
Brown and Chambers were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after their arrests, according to the statement.
