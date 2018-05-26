Doctor resigns from Lexington Medical Center after involuntary manslaughter charges

A resignation has been tendered by the Lexington County-based doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter according to an official at Lexington Medical Center.
Friday, Dr. Adam Lazzarini turned in his papers with Lexington Medical Center where he worked at the Southern Orthopedics and Sports Medicine center. He says he will be pursuing a new professional opportunity.
Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 9, 2017 shooting death of William Player Holland, a medical equipment salesman. The Cayce Public Safety Department warrant accused Lazzarini of firing a handgun pointed at Holland's chest while the doctor was under the influence of alcohol in Lazzarini's home.
Holland was found dead in the bedroom. Lazzarini was also charged with obstruction of justice concealing and falsifying information in the Holland case. On the day Lazzarini turned himself in for the charges his wife was found unresponsive in the couple's home, a death authorities have labeled as suspicious.
The doctor's resignation comes only a week after his medical license was restored and his lawyers' call for Lazzarini to be able to return to work.
A second autopsy of Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Biery, at the behest of the doctor's lawyers found that she most likely died of natural causes — heart and liver issues — and ruled out foul play. However, Lexington coroner Margaret Fisher said the official autopsy found that Biery's death showed no obvious evidence of being natural and that toxicology tests are being performed. The results of those test are still pending.
In his statement, Lazzarni said he is pursuing another profession opportunity that became available and is spending time with daughter after the unexpected loss of his wife.
Lazzarini was a hip-replacement specialist and worked at Lexington Medical Center for two years.
