SC veteran, 76, found dead on Memorial Day after possible home invasion

A 76-year-old man was found dead in his South Carolina home in a possible home invasion.
Kenneth Goodwin, 76, was found dead Monday in his home on the 400 block of South Main Street in Wagener, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday morning. Deputies say the home had been burglarized.
Wagener is in Aiken County, about 35 miles southwest of Columbia. Goodwin's home is not far from Wagener-Salley High School.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Deputies said Goodwin's body was found under a tarp in his front yard.
"There was a couple of things out of place and he was covered up in a tarp and he was wrapped up in a tarp," said Wesley Wooten, a friend of Goodwin's who found him, according to WFXG-TV. "There was some damage to his shed like there was a tussle."
Augusta media outlets reported that Goodwin had problems previously with people breaking into his home and shed.
Goodwin's pickup was stolen from the home, and deputies are looking for it in connection with his death. The truck is a red 2001 Ford Ranger, with S.C. tag KLG574, the sheriff's office said.
Friends of Goodwin told WJBF that he served in the military.
"Kenny was a very good man, and he'll do anything in the world for you," Wooten told WFXG.. "And he certainly did not deserve this."
Anyone with information about Goodwin's death or the location of his Ford Ranger is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
