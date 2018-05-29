SC man coerced 11-year-old into sex act, then posted it to Snapchat, cops say

A South Carolina man coerced an 11-year-old girl into performing a sex act on him and posted video of it on social media, according to authorities.
Dakota Allan Proctor, 18, of Union, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to documents provided Tuesday by the Union Public Safety Department. He was arrested Friday and released on $25,000 bond, according to a booking report.
The mother of the 11-year-old victim told police on May 19 that she was made aware of a Snapchat video that showed her daughter performing a sex act on a man, according to the incident report.
The incident happened during a sleepover at the home of one of the girl's friends, the report states. Proctor is a relative of the friend.
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony that carries up to 15 years in prison for a conviction, under South Carolina law.
