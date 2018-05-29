3 family members charged in killing of 17-year-old Richland County basketball player

Three more people, all of whom are related, have been charged in connection with the May 10 shooting death of a Lower Richland basketball player.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Winyah Nynete Gaither, 25-year-old Shykeria Kieauna Davenport, and 18-year-old Kerria Darnashia Davenport, the sheriff's department announced Tuesday.
Gaither was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Amon Rice, the sheriff's department said. Skykeria Davenport and Kerria Davenport were arrested on accessory charges in connection with Rice's killing.
All three were arrested on Friday at their home in the 200 block of Greenlake Drive, the sheriff's department said. Gaither is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond. Skykeria Davenport and Kerria Davenport have bonded out, according to jail records.
Deputies previously arrested 21-year-old Shytori Nikia Davenport on May 16 and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Rice's slaying.
According to the Davenport family as well as relatives of Rice, on May 10 a dispute at Lower Richland High School between Kerria and friends of Rice led to a confrontation near the Davenport’s family home. What was supposed to be a fist fight ended with shots fired and Rice dead from a bullet to the head.
“They’re still portraying this like my sister [Gaither] went out looking for a fight when these groups of people came to their [the Davenport and Gaither] home,” says Toinette Davenport, aunt to the two sisters and Shytori.
Investigators had already arrested one person for the alleged murder. Shytori Davenport, 21, was charged in weeks prior for the shooting. He is the son of Gaither and brother to the two Davenport sisters. Now with Gaither’s arrest, two people are charged with the murder of Rice.
At the time of Shytori’s arrest, Gaither and her two daughters spoke with the media outside Alvin S. Glenn detention center defending the son and brother, saying the cops were singling him out because of a prior arrest record and an assault and battery conviction.
“There were 58 shots fired and they only arrest one shooter,” Gaither said at the time of her son’s arrest, a number that remains unconfirmed by investigators.
“How you see all them shells but you saying only one person shot [Rice],” Kieauna said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
