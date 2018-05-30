Lexington County burglar beat store owner before running, deputies say

Weeks after a burglar beat and robbed a Lexington County convenience store owner, deputies are still looking for a suspect.
Deputies released a video of the robbery and assault Wednesday in hopes members of the public would come forward with information
May 8, a man broke in to a convenience store on Bush River Road in Lexington County, prying parts of the front door off, according to the video. While the burglar was taking things from the store, the owner showed up.
The burglar exited the store, chasing the owner, according to the video. When he caught him, the intruder beat up the owner and stole his wallet.
The intruder then left on foot.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-SC-CRIME
