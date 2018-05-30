After a robbery turned into a murder, Lexington deputies put last suspect behind bars

Less than a week after deputies arrested his accomplices in a Lexington County shooting, Breondre Johnson, 22, is behind bars, according to a sheriff's department Tweet.
Johnson, who deputies said was wanted Friday, was charged Tuesday with accessory to murder after the fact in a robbery gone wrong, according to the Tweet.
Along with Correy Brown, 21; Mathai Chambers, 17; and an unnamed juvenile, deputies suspect Johnson was involved in the robbery of a man at the Peachtree Place apartments on March 18.
The robbery turned into a shoot out when the victim began to fight back, according to past reports. The juvenile robber was shot, but the victim was killed.
Brown, Chambers and the juvenile were arrested Friday, and deputies were seeking Johnson.
Comments