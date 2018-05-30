He killed SC woman's puppy and smeared feces on her apartment walls, cops say

A Pennsylvania man faces multiple charges after he killed his ex-girlfriend's puppy and trashed the South Carolina apartment they shared, even smearing feces on the walls of the home, according to authorities.
Troy Lee Goode, 30, of Norriston, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sunday and charged third-degree arson, malicious injury to property, trespass after warning, cruelty to animals, stalking and fugitive from justice, according to Spartanburg County online jail records.
The victim in the case told police on April 13 that Goode, her boyfriend, had recently moved into her apartment, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. When she left for work the day before, Goode started texting her and asking for money, and then called her work number, acting belligerently and again demanding money.
The couple broke up in another phone call, during which the victim told Goode to "go ahead" and leave, the report states. Goode then said had thought about choking the woman while she was asleep and also thought about choking her 3-month-old pit bull, Bella.
"Hold on, I want you to hear this. Do you hear this?" Goode said, according to the report. The dog's owner said she could hear the puppy in the background, "crying like a dog sounds when they are hurt."
The woman said she hung up the phone, and that Goode continued texting her and telling her to come home, police said. The next morning, she asked police to accompany her to the apartment to get some of her things because she didn't feel safe.
Inside the apartment, they found feces, laundry detergent and "other matter" smeared on the walls, milk poured on the couch, damage to the TV and a broken laptop on the living room floor, the report states. Police noted in their report that "Hope you happy" was written in an unknown substance on a wall near the bathroom.
The woman called for Bella but there was no answer, police said.
She found the dog dead on a futon out on the patio, according to FOX Carolina. The report did not indicate how the dog was killed but stated the animal would be taken for a necropsy.
The reason for the delay in charging Goode was not immediately clear Wednesday.
Goode faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted on the arson charge. The animal cruelty charge carries up to five years in prison, and the malicious injury charge carries up to 30 days.
