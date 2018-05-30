After man stabbed in face on Devine Street, Columbia police seek getaway driver

A man was stabbed multiple times in the head and face after an argument escalated on Devine Street earlier this month, Columbia police said in a statement.
Police identified one of the three suspects involved in the May 4 stabbing, the getaway driver identified as Jaslyn Fore, 25, according to the statement.
Officers were called to Devine Street for an argument between two men, according to the statement. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.
The armed man and a woman jumped into a 2006 burgundy Ford Expedition with a South Carolina license plate, NZW-843, according to the statement. Fore was allegedly driving the car.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries, according to the statement.
Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or the identity of the other suspects to come forward.
