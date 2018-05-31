SC sheriff's deputy fired after boat crash that injured 2

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy is out of a job and faces a felony charge after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that injured two people.
Charles Cunningham Jr. was charged with boating under the influence, according to Anderson County court records. He was released from jail on a $1,087 personal recognizance bond, records show.
Cunningham was piloting a boat that crashed into a second boat in Lake Hartwell around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two people in the other boat were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.
After the crash, Cunningham refused to submit to sobriety testing, McCullough said.
Media outlets reported that Cunningham was a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The agency on Tuesday terminated Cunningham, who had been with the agency for 10 years, according to WSPA.
Felony boating under the influence carries up to 15 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
